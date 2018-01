The News sports desk has dusted down the calculator to work out the Pompey players’ average ratings for the season so far.

The ratings are based on the score given to each Blues player by our match-day team and divided by the number of matches they’ve played (substitute appearances included). So here’s how the Pompey squad is faring...

*Note: Only players who have played more than eight games have been included. Checkatrade Trophy matches are not counted.