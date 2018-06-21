Revealed: Pompey's 2018-19 League One fixtures in full

Here's Pompey's schedule for the 2018-19 League One season.
Kenny Jackett's side kick off the campaign with a home game against newly-promoted Luton on Saturday, August 4.
They conclude the season with another Fratton Park fixture - this time against League Two champions Accrington on Saturday, May 4.
Pick out your favourite games from the full schedule below:
AUGUST
4 Luton Town (H)
11 Blackpool (A)
18 Oxford United (H)
21 Bristol Rovers (A)
25 Doncaster Rovers (A)
SEPTEMBER
1 Plymouth Argyle (H)
8 Shrewsbury Town (H)
15 Peterborough United (A)
22 Wycombe Wanderers (H)
29 Rochdale (A)
OCTOBER
2 Coventry (A)
6 Gillingham (H)
13 AFC Wimbledon (A)
20 Fleetwood Town (H)
23 Burton Albion (H)
27 Accrington Stanley (A)
NOVEMBER
3 Bradford City (A)
17 Charlton Athletic (H)
24 Scunthorpe United (A)
27 Walsall (H)
DECEMBER
8 Southend United (H)
15 Barnsley (A)
22 Sunderland (H)
26 Gillingham (A)
29 Fleetwood Town (A)
JANUARY
1 AFC Wimbledon (H)
5 Luton Town (A)
12 Blackpool (H)
19 Oxford United (A)
26 Bristol Rovers (H)
FEBRUARY
2 Doncaster Rovers (H)
9 Plymouth Argyle (A)
16 Southend United (A)
23 Barnsley (H)
MARCH
2 Bradford City (H)
9 Charlton Athletic (A)
12 Walsall (A)
16 Scunthorpe United (H)
23 Shrewsbury Town (A)
30 Peterborough United (H)
APRIL
6 Wycombe Wanderers (A)
13 Rochdale (H)
19 Burton Albion (A)
22 Coventry City (H)
27 Sunderland (A)
MAY
4 Accrington Stanley (H)