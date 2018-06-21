Revealed: Pompey's 2018-19 League One fixtures in full

Have your say

Here's Pompey's schedule for the 2018-19 League One season.

Kenny Jackett's side kick off the campaign with a home game against newly-promoted Luton on Saturday, August 4.

They conclude the season with another Fratton Park fixture - this time against League Two champions Accrington on Saturday, May 4.

Pick out your favourite games from the full schedule below:

AUGUST

4 Luton Town (H)

11 Blackpool (A)

18 Oxford United (H)

21 Bristol Rovers (A)

25 Doncaster Rovers (A)

SEPTEMBER

1 Plymouth Argyle (H)

8 Shrewsbury Town (H)

15 Peterborough United (A)

22 Wycombe Wanderers (H)

29 Rochdale (A)

OCTOBER

2 Coventry (A)

6 Gillingham (H)

13 AFC Wimbledon (A)

20 Fleetwood Town (H)

23 Burton Albion (H)

27 Accrington Stanley (A)

NOVEMBER

3 Bradford City (A)

17 Charlton Athletic (H)

24 Scunthorpe United (A)

27 Walsall (H)

DECEMBER

8 Southend United (H)

15 Barnsley (A)

22 Sunderland (H)

26 Gillingham (A)

29 Fleetwood Town (A)

JANUARY

1 AFC Wimbledon (H)

5 Luton Town (A)

12 Blackpool (H)

19 Oxford United (A)

26 Bristol Rovers (H)

FEBRUARY

2 Doncaster Rovers (H)

9 Plymouth Argyle (A)

16 Southend United (A)

23 Barnsley (H)

MARCH

2 Bradford City (H)

9 Charlton Athletic (A)

12 Walsall (A)

16 Scunthorpe United (H)

23 Shrewsbury Town (A)

30 Peterborough United (H)

APRIL

6 Wycombe Wanderers (A)

13 Rochdale (H)

19 Burton Albion (A)

22 Coventry City (H)

27 Sunderland (A)

MAY

4 Accrington Stanley (H)

What are Pompey's key League One dates?