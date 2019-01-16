Revealed: Portsmouth’s players rated during League One title charge

Pompey have set the pace in League One for the past three-and-a-half months. The Blues sit at the summit of the table on 57 points and are on track to be playing in the Championship next season.

And during the title charge, Tom Naylor has been manager Kenny Jackett’s star man. According to The News’ player ratings, the midfielder has been the Blues’ stand-out performer in the opening 27 matches of the campaign. The sports desk has dusted down the calculator and worked out the players’ average ratings using those marks out of 10 – allocated in the paper and at portsmouth.co.uk – after each game. The likes of Ben Thompson, Matt Clarke, Jack Whatmough and Ronan Curtis have also been in fine fettle and caught the eye.

