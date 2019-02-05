Ricardo Rocha tweets best wishes to Jack Whatmough for a strong and quick Portsmouth recovery

Former Pompey hero Ricardo Rocha has tweeted his best wishes to Jack Whatmough – backing the Blues defender for a quick and strong recovery.

In a cruel blow Whatmough has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

He will have surgery on his injured knee.

Rocha, who played for Pompey from 2010 to 2013, is confident the key Blues man will be back in the heart of Kenny Jackett’s defence soon.

He tweeted: @JackWhatmough3 I wish you a great and speedy recovery! You've been there too many times mate and don't deserve it but I'm sure you'll come back stronger and get to your best again!! Come on!!’

