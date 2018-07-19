Right answer for getting best out of Pompey left-back

Lee Brown struck up an instant rapport with Kyle Bennett.

Now the Pompey newcomer is hoping to establish another productive left-sided partnership with midfield right-footers.

And it’s a combination which Brown believes can bring the best out of his attacking capabilities.

For two-and-a-half seasons the right-footed Bennett occupied the Blues’ left flank, with largely excellent results.

Then, in January, the former Doncaster man made the switch to Bristol Rovers, where he encountered Brown.

It was an association which proved brief, with the left-back moving to Fratton Park on a two-year deal in June.

Brown now has right-footers Ronan Curtis or Louis Dennis in front of him down his favoured side – and he is convinced it’s a blend which benefits his own game.

He said: ‘Kyle’s a great character and he suited me quite well, we did well together in our six months there.

‘He needs an attacking full-back behind him, there’s no question, and because I like to get forward it suited him and it suited me, to be honest.

‘Any right-footer playing left wing always wants to come inside and it’s the same with Ronan (Curtis). He is right-footed and always wants to go inside, so leaves that space for me to venture into.

‘I enjoy that part of the game a lot, getting forward is what I’m all about.

‘Sometimes you can play with wingers who are left-footed and want to go on the outside, so, for me as an attacking full-back, that kills that space where I want to run into.

‘People like Kyle Bennett, Ronan Curtis and Louis Dennis are right-footed and all want to come inside, which is ideal.

‘Hopefully, we can form the same sort of partnership here.’

Bennett made 117 appearances and scored 13 times during his Pompey days.

Now the 27-year-old is impressing at Rovers, with three goals in 17 outings so far.

Brown added: ‘Under Pompey’s previous manager, Kyle was highly thought of, that's how it goes .

‘Football is full of opinions and that is why we love the game - there are thousands of managers on a Saturday all over the country!

‘You might not be someone’s cup of tea, but you are someone else’s treasure.’