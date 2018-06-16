Rio Ferdinand: Attempted penalty save against Pompey was 'worst dive ever'

Have your say

Rio Ferdinand labelled his attempt to save Sulley Muntari's penalty which took Pompey into 2008 FA Cup semi-finals as the 'worst dive ever.'

The former England international was forced to act as a makeshift keeper when Harry Redknapp's Blues travelled to Manchester United for the last-eight clash.

Sulley Muntari beats Rio Ferdinand from the penalty spot to send Pompey into the FA Cup semi-finals in 2008

Edwin van der Sar was forced off through injury at half-time and was replaced by Tomasz Kuszczak.

However, the substitute stopper was sent off when he brought down Milan Baros inside the box in the 76th minute.

As a result, it meant Ferdinand had to go between the posts.

Muntari stepped up to take the spot-kick and fired it beyond the centre-back to move Pompey into the last four.

And Ferdinand admitted his attempt to stop the Ghanian's strike was horrendous.

Speaking after Denmark's 1-0 win over Peru in the World Cup, he told the BBC: 'I went in goal once at United and it's the loneliest position on the planet.

'I would never be a goalkeeper - they're lunatics for doing it anyway.

'A penalty went in. It was the worst dive ever - horrendous!'

Pompey, of course, would go on to land the FA Cup that year.

They delivered a 1-0 win over West Brom in the semi-finals, courtesy of Kanu's strike.

The Blues then beat Cardiff by the same scoreline in the final, with the Nigeria international again on target.