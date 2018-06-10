Rivals join Pompey in hectic period of signings

Have your say

Pompey’s squad options are shaping up nicely ahead of the new campaign.

The past week has seen three deals confirmed as Kenny Jackett undertakes the surgery on the squad he felt was required.

Ronan Curtis’ move from Derry City was confirmed – with keeper Craig MacGillivray joined by the addition of a midfielder with Championship nous in the shape of Tom Naylor.

But Pompey aren’t the only club in League One who have seen plenty of movement over the past week.

Plymouth Argyle have also had a frenetic few days when it comes to recruitment, with four players signing deals at Home Park since Thursday – all on free transfers.

Derek Adams has lined up a deal for Everton midfielder Conor Grant after his release from Goodison Park.

The 23-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan with Crewe.

And Grant was followed by defender Niall Canavan making the move to the west country from Rochdale.

The 27-year-old was limited to six outings at Spotland last season after struggling with an ankle problem.

Adams brought in two players over the weekend with striker Freddie Ladapo agreeing terms after a six-month contract came to a close.

Plymouth’s fourth deal in as many days arrived in the shape of defender Joe Riley, who has left Shrewsbury.

But the Pilgrims will lose defender Sonny Bradley, with the former Pompey man confirming he will not be signing a new deal.

League One new boys Luton Town are believed to be the favourites to secure Bradley’s signature.

Plymouth haven’t been the busiest third-tier club in the transfer market, though, with Peterborough bringing in six players so far.

Stevenage’s top scorer Matt Godden is the latest to move to London Road for a reported six-figure fee.

Godden, who got 14 goals in League Two last season, is joined by Aaron Chapman, Rhys Bennett, Colin Daniel, Mark O’Hara and Alex Woodyard as the Posh signings.

Four players have also departed with Leo Da Silva Lopes going to Wigan for a fee of around a £1m.

Major assets Jack Marriott and Marcus Maddison are also expected to leave in a major summer overhaul under Steve Evans.

In other transfer news, Bristol Rovers have brought in midfielder Sam Matthews from Bournemouth with Byron Moore going to Bury in recent days.

Winger Josh Ginnelly has moved to Walsall on a one-year deal after leaving Burnley and Shrewsbury’s defender Junior Brown has gone to Coventry.