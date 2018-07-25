Robbie Blake: Pompey duo will give Bognor goalscoring threat

Robbie Blake believes Pompey duo Dan Smith and Bradley Lethbridge will bolster Bognor’s attacking prowess.

The youngsters completed loan moves to Nyewood Lane last night following the Blues’ 5-1 friendly victory over the Rocks.

Smith and Lethbridge impressed for both the Academy and under-23s last season.

The former also scored a hat-trick at Moneyfields earlier this month and was on target in the win at Bognor.

Smith and Lethbridge reunite with former Pompey first-team coach Blake, who is now in a similar role at the Rocks.

And he insists the pair will give Bognor the physical presence and goalscoring threat they lacked last term.

Blake told bognor.co.uk: ‘It’s absolutely huge for us.

‘I know them and had a chat with Jack.

‘You saw with Lethbridge in the first half that he had three or four shots just off target.

‘He’s going to be a real help for us. We’ve only had Jimmy (Muitt) who has been an attacking player. Marley (Ridge) has had to play out on the right and Harvey (Whyte).

‘Them two players coming in will make us so much stronger in that area and that frees Marley and Harvey up and we need that physicality.’