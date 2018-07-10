Robins refuses to be drawn on Pompey striker Chaplin

Coventry boss Mark Robins has refused to comment on Coventry’s interest in Conor Chaplin.

The Sky Blues have had two bids for the Pompey striker turned down and now face competition for the Worthing-born talent.

Pompey striker Conor Chaplin Picture: Neil Marshall

As revealed by The News this morning, multiple clubs have joined the chase for Chaplin, whose future does increasingly look like it will be away from Fratton Park.

Coventry have stepped up their interest following the sale of Marc McNulty to Championship Reading.

Robins wouldn’t be drawn on Chaplin when asked about the 21-year-old, but confirmed Coventry were working hard on finding a new striker.

Speaking to Coventry Live, he said: ‘I don’t want to speculate on anybody.

‘I am clearly looking to strengthen and if I need to take time then I will take time. But he has to be right.

‘But I also have to make sure that I bring the right type in, whether it’s a striker, someone who plays off a striker or plays out wide.

‘It’s important that they contribute to the team in terms of creating opportunities and scoring goals.

‘Clearly, Sparky (McNulty) was a special talent and one we have to work hard to try to replace.’

