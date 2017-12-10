Robinson: Fantastic fans of Pompey and Charlton deserve success

Karl Robinson lauded fan power on the 25th anniversary of Charlton’s return to The Valley.

But the Addicks boss couldn’t hide his disappointment at failing to give his side’s supporters something to cheer about, as they fell to a 1-0 loss on their day of celebration.

Charlton fans were central in the club returning to their home in 1992 after a nomadic existence ground sharing with West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Fans started a political party to pressurise the local council and investment scheme to fund a return.

Robinson noted the parallels between Pompey’s battle for survival and the efforts of his clubs’ fans back then.

He believes the challenge now is to get both outfits further up the English game.

Robinson said: ‘Fans are at the heartbeat of every football club and ourselves and Portsmouth have had difficult times of late – but fans have been there to get us out of the mire.

‘Portsmouth have won the FA Cup, been at the highest level and had success. We need to get these two clubs back to where they belong.

‘It’s the best atmosphere I’ve seen – but the most important thing is that we got beat.

‘The fans were excellent and they showed exactly what the club means to people.

‘We’ve let people down a bit and that is something that we are very disappointed with.

‘But we’re very thankful to be playing in this great stadium due to what the fans achieved back then.’