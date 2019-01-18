Karl Robinson revealed Oxford United are looking to replicate Pompey’s recent model for success.

And the U’s boss is adamant his side can cause an upset against the League One leaders tomorrow.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues travel to the Kassam Stadium aiming to put their disappointment against Blackpool behind them.

Pompey’s lead at the top of the table was reduced to four points last weekend, although they have a prime opportunity to bounce back to winning ways against relegation-battling Oxford.

Robinson saluted the job Kenny Jackett and assistant manager, Joe Gallen, have done at Fratton Park.

The Oxford boss has been impressed by how the pair have put Pompey on the path to promotion.

And he feels the Blues’ methods are something his side can imitate.

Robinson told the U’s website: ‘We know we have to step up and that we have been below par in some of our performances in recent weeks.

‘Portsmouth have done well and know what their ultimate goal is after three years or so of developing at this level and really looking to move on.

‘It’s a model that we have to replicate and we have to be strong in forthcoming transfer markets to get us there.

‘Kenny Jackett and Joe Gallen – a very good friend of mine – have done great and I take my hat off to what they have achieved this year.’

Pompey head up the A34 as strong favourites for the clash.

The Blues are in prime position to reach the Championship, while Oxford are currently in a scrap to move out of the relegation zone.

Jackett’s men also delivered a comprehensive 4-1 win over the U’s in the reverse fixture in August.

Robinson has confidence his troops can pull off a shock, however.

He added: ‘I think we can beat anybody on the day.

‘That’s why people will be coming to watch us because there is always that hope and optimism.

‘Our next four or five games are as difficult as you are going to get and we have to have complete control of this period of the season.

‘Our recent run of games haven’t got the results we needed and we are in a difficult dogfight.

‘But we have to pull our sleeves up and we know that has to start on Saturday.’