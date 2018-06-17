Robinson seeks coaching opportunities

PAUL ROBINSON is eyeing local coaching opportunities to dovetail his Hawks switch.

The 36-year-old has dropped out of the Football League to link-up with Lee Bradbury’s side for their maiden National League campaign.

I am passionate about the game, I love the game, I love being on that side, I like working with players and that is something I definitely want to go into Paul Robinson

In doing so, the ex-Pompey skipper will become part-time – allowing him to pursue coaching aspirations.

Robinson, who is currently taking his Uefa A Licence, is keen to remain in the game once his playing days are over.

And following his return to the south-coast, the Petersfield-based defender is seeking coaching work.

He said: ‘I have joined Havant and am also looking to explore some coaching opportunities in the area.

‘At this stage it is an important part of my career transition.

‘Being able to still play at a decent level in the National League as well gives a bit more time to develop my coaching skills, so Havant is a really good fit this coming season.

‘I am 36 now, 37 midway through the season, so building that transition into the next career move was a real priority of mine.

‘I am passionate about the game, I love the game, I love being on that side, I like working with players and that is something I definitely want to go into.

‘I’m looking for my first real permanent taste of it and that will probably give me the answers I need over the coming season, but I definitely want to stay in the game and that is the first priority.’

Robinson made 20 appearances for League One club AFC Wimbledon last season.

The central defender started the Dons’ final match of the campaign, with a 2-2 draw against Bury.

Now he will pit his wits in the National League, although is unsure how many playing days he has remaining.

He added: ‘For me it is a year-by-year basis, you get to this age and see how you feel season-by-season and maybe get to the point where you don’t do yourself justice.

‘Also other opportunities come along and you think actually it’s the right time to step aside because I’d like to move onto that opportunity.

‘I hope I can still do myself justice, time will tell. I still played 15 games in League One last season, not as much as I would have liked, but I felt all right.

‘As ever in my career, I need that consistent run in the team to show my best.

‘Sometimes it can take me a few games to get up to speed – when I am and in my rhythm then I feel good.’