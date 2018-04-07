Rochdale 3 Pompey 3: they said what?

Have your say

POMPEY drew 3-3 in their League One match at Rochdale this afternoon.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the Blues’ draw.

Kenny Jackett – Pompey manager

They were a yard quicker than us for the majority of the game.

We did well to hang on to their coat-tails and come back three times.

They had a lot of flow and good delivery in vital areas.

We’ve done well to earn a point though and, after being behind three times, we’ve shown character which I’m pleased about.

Nathan Thompson

It was tough on occasions but we showed plenty of character to come back three times and get a draw.

Who knows how important that point could be, but it keeps us ticking over nicely.

Brett Pitman causes problems and you’ve always got a chance when he is on the pitch.

Now we look to Plymouth.

Neil Allen - The News’ chief sports reporter

Pompey three times fought back to claim what appeared at times to be an unlikely Rochdale point.

Kenny Jackett’s men would have had no complaints over a defeat in a match they couldn’t get near the standards shown against Wigan.

Instead Matt Done’s stoppage-time own goal earned the visitors a 3-3 draw in a dramatic finish.

It maintains the Blues’ late play-off push - with a trip to Plymouth next.

Jordan Cross - Pompey reporter

Pompey were second best to fast-improving Rochdale.

But this may well be the point which gets Kenny Jackett’s men into the play-offs when May 5 arrives.

Keith Hill’s side offered a stern physical test matched with determination and set a decent tempo.

The Blues struggled with that for much of the game, but showed a character which hasn’t always been there this season.

That, and not the quality of the display, was the biggest plus point as they keep their unbeaten run going and stay in the play-off picture.