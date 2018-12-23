Rochdale fans unhappy to lose new Portsmouth signing...when will this promotion dream end?

Pompey fans have been having their say online over new signing Andy Cannon and the victory over Sunderland. Here’s a selection of those tweets.

Watching the highlights back from yesterday still buzzing what a performance by us hope we repeat it against Gillingham! And Andy Cannon will be a good signing hopefully doesn’t mean the end for Thompson who seems to be loving it here #pompey

New Pompey signing Andy Cannon in action for Rochdale against Spurs

Seen Rochdale fans saying they're gutted and we've got an absolute steal at £150k..

Cannon a fan favourite at Rochdale. Big home cheer for him when subbed on v Pompey in FA Cup recently. Versatile player and has a few tricks in the locker too

#Pompey So pleased with the result looking forward to the team pushing on home and away here to a prosperous 2019

Pompey are the best average team in the country! #Pompey

If after yesterday you still can’t see what Hawkins brings to this team, then I’m sorry you don’t know anything about football #pompey

Murray on the Quest highlights show said we're the 'Liverpool of League 1'. I'll take that, but give me Evans over Salah all day long #Pompey

Fantastic result for #Pompey and a great game against a very good Sunderland team ...

I love it when the fans and players are in unison at Fratton Park on match day.

Must be truly terrifying for the away teams when the decibels ramp up.

My only gripe is that it should like that every week! Still got a headache from shouting so hard! #pup #Pompey

Gives me goosebumps and sends adrenaline buzzing! Love being a Pompey fan! Best around!!! #bluearmy

Is this reality? #pompey being top at Xmas, having 51points at the turn of games. When will this dream end?

Nice early Christmas present yesterday! Great team performance! #topoftheleague #pup #3-1 #pompey #sunderland

Woke up this morning feeling finnneeeee... #Pompey

Thanks, Santa! 3-1 #Pompey. The perfect gift #PUP @officialpompey

