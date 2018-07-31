Ronan backed to add goals to promising Pompey start

Ronan Curtis has been backed to hit the Pompey goal trail.

And Kenny Jackett tipped the summer arrival to make an impact from a central attacking role.

Curtis has made a strong impression in pre-season since arriving from Derry City for a fee in excess of £100,000.

Goals have so far eluded the 22-year-old, but Jackett has seen enough of the Irishman to be convinced about his finishing ability.

The manager said: 'Ronan can score goals.

'I think he has a terrific strike on him, good size and good power.

'I thought on Sat urday the keeper pulled out a fantastic save from him when he was through one on one.

'Then he was unlucky with one where he poked it through with his left foot, but it didn't have quite enough pace to get past the keeper. You do see them slide in, though.

'He did force the keeper into some good saves.

'Possibly, his heading situations were ones where he could do better.

'As ever, though, if you don't get chances when you play up front that's the time to worry.

'If you get chances you need to maintain your confidence, keep getting in there and you'll go on a run of goals.'

Curtis has been used in a central attacking role with Brett Pitman in the past two games for the Blues .

He had earlier operated down the left – an area Jackett had indicated he would use him.

Now, though, the Pompey boss likes the look of London-born talent man through the middle.

He added: 'For Ronan, he thinks of himself as a centre-forward.

'In recent times in a 4-3-3 he's played out on the left-hand side for Derry, because they had a strong centre-forward and it got him in the team. That's where it was.

'His preference is either, because he's happy to be in the team and do whatever role, because he knows them both.

'He's keen to commit to the team and do well. I think he can do both roles. I do think that looking at him so far.

'He's had a bright pre-season and looks like he can develop into a good player for us.

'After that, it's what's the best thing for the team.

'Okay, there's getting the best out of the player and what's best for the player.

'After that, though, it's what's best for the club.

'He's been strong and competitive. He's had a good pre-season and in terms of transition it's been a bright start for him.’

- JORDAN CROSS