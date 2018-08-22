Ronan Curtis delighted by instant Portsmouth impact

Have your say

Ronan Curtis drew breath after snatching Pompey three points at Bristol Rovers and revealed: That’s why I joined the club.

The Irish talent’s 87th-minute winner delivered the Blues a 2-1 victory at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night

Ronan Curtis celebrates his match-winner. Picture: Joe Pepler

It maintained their perfect start to the season and best opening to a campaign for 38 years.

With a draw looking likely, a determined Curtis latched on to Brett Pitman's header before bundling home a finish.

The former Derry City winger also assisted Gareth Evans’ opener in the first half.

Curtis has made a hurtling start at Pompey, having now scored three goals and registered three assists in four League One matches.

Ronan Curtis teed up Gareth Evans for Pompey's opener. Picture: Joe Pepler

And the Republic of Ireland under-21 international admitted he did not expect to make such an early impact at Fratton Park.

‘If someone would have said to me when you come here you’re going to score three goals and set up three then I’d have replied “no way”.

‘But that has happened and that’s what I’ve come to do at Pompey.

‘That’s why the gaffer has put his faith in me and I’ve opened up doing well for him.

‘Gaz is an unbelievable player – in the number 10 role he’s so good.

‘But it’s a team effort at the end of the day and it doesn’t matter who scores the goals.

‘It just fell to me and in the end we got the win. Not many teams come here and get a result.

‘But now we have won four out of four and that’s the main thing.’

Curtis went from zero to hero against Rovers. In the 76th minute, he conceded a penalty for handball – after inadvertently heading Liam Sercombe’s corner on to his own arm,

Substitute Chris Lines struck his spot-kick beyond Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray’s left-hand side.

Curtis thought referee Graham Salisbury’s decision was a soft one – and was relieved to rectify his error.

He added: ‘The referee delayed it for a good couple of seconds. Jamal (Lowe) was away in the midfield and he pulled it back.

‘I don’t know if it was the linesman or the referee but it was delayed for a good bit.

‘I gone up to head it and I’ve gone up with my arms and headed it off my hand,

‘It was a bit soft but I’m glad to get the winner. You get those days, don’t you?

‘But I’m over the moon now. I made up for my mistake.’