Ronan Curtis today faces D-Day on his Wembley dream.

Pompey’s joint-top scorer is scheduled to learn the precise timeframe for his recovery from the finger on his left hand damaged after becoming trapped in a door.

The Irishman will meet the surgeon who re-attached the tip of his finger during an emergency operation on Tuesday.

Initially pencilled in for an absence spanning 2-6 weeks, the consultation will help reveal whether Curtis possesses a realistic chance of Wembley.

Of crucial interest is how the circulation of the finger’s repaired tip is presently faring.

As it stands, Pompey’s Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland takes place in 17 days’ time.

Ronan Curtis will today learn whether he stands a chance of making Pompey's Wembley final. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com/PinPep

Curtis’ participation remains highly doubtful, yet the situation will today become considerably clearer.

Kenny Jackett said: ‘The information we’ve had so far is they have estimated 2-6 weeks.

‘There now needs to be a follow-up to see how the surgery went. They then can give us some advice in terms of how they see Ronan’s recovery.

‘We will know more, but I still think it will be a similar timeframe.

‘Ronan has told me it will be tough not to play football between 2-6 weeks, but truthfully that looks like exactly what will happen.

‘We will see the plastic surgeon again, who will give an estimation.

‘I will go off what the surgeon says – and from there make our own judgement how it looks, how it feels and whether he will train or not.

‘There’s not a lot of training he can do at this moment. You have to be very careful with infection, which can happen with sweating.

‘Ronan went out on Wednesday in the wind and the finger was painful while walking around.

‘We have a free week in the build-up to the final and it will be close by the looks of it.

‘It looks tight time-wise.’

Curtis sustained the injury on Tuesday morning after a door slammed on his finger at his Old Portsmouth home.

The 22-year-old was in the process of leaving to meet Pompey’s squad for the journey to Walsall in a League One encounter.

Currently wearing a bandage on the affected finger, concerns over potential infection will impact on the speed of his return to action.

Germs from grass and sweat, in particular, are seen as a danger.

Regardless, Curtis is single-minded in his ambition to make that date with Wembley.

Jackett added: ‘Ronan’s a tough boy, he’s determined, he will do everything he can.

‘It is quite serious, very painful, and not something to take lightly.

‘He’s very determined. It has been a freak accident, but he is okay – determined to get back as quickly as possible.

‘His selection is going to be a tough call, I really don’t know, we will have to see closer to the time.’