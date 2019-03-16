Ronan Curtis remains determined to feature for Pompey in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley later this month.

The Republic of Ireland international was yesterday told he faces between 'four to six weeks' on the sidelines by a surgeon after severing his finger in a freak accident last week.

However, Blues boss Kenny Jackett has revealed the winger is hopeful of returning in time for the club’s showpiece Wembley final against league rivals Sunderland on March 31.

Should the 22-year-old remain out for the initial prognosis that would see him miss the game against Black Cats and a large chunk of Pompey’s crucial League One run-in.

Yet Jackett said Curtis is staying positive as he bids to play some part at Wembley.

The Blues boss said: ‘It’s been estimated between four to six weeks

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis

‘I would think somewhere between two and three weeks will give him some training sessions and see how he feels.

‘Ronan is talking very positively, which is a start. But for me we need to see how long, it is too early to say whether he’ll play at Wembley.

‘We have to now give it to a stage where the stitches are out, there has to be an initial two-week period, definitely.

‘He’ll have the stitches out, infection is a big thing and we’ll get a splint made up.

‘But he’ll be giving it a go, that’s a certainty.’

Curtis was called up to the Eire squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia next week.

Although his freak finger injury has seen him withdraw from Mick McCarthy’s team.