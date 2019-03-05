Pompey have no problem with Ronan Curtis sulking as he continues his quest for goals.

The Blues are happy to see the Republic of Ireland international show a single-minded attitude as he bids to deliver an end product for his side.

Pompey's Ronan Curtis. Picture: Joe Pepler.

Curtis failed to get on the scoresheet in last weekend's thumping 5-1 win over Bradford.

Meanwhile, his reaction after his shot was forced home by Tom Naylor in the 41st minute came in for attention.

Some viewed the winger’s behaviour as surly, as he opted not to join his team-mates in celebrating Pompey’s second goal of the game.

The club's staff have no problem with that, however, as long as Curtis brings cutting edge to the table in terms of assists as well as goals.

Pompey assistant manager, Joe Gallen, feels the 22-year-old is showing a hunger to deliver for his team in his conduct.

He said: ‘Ronan would be upset and I didn’t think it was in (his shot for Naylor's goal).

‘He’s a goalscoring winger, because some wide players see themselves more of assisting and setting things up.

‘Ronan sees himself as scoring, but we tell him he needs to assist as well.

‘It doesn’t bother me (Curtis sulking). When you are a goalscorer that’s how you act.

‘It’s just the way it is. If you take that away from him then he doesn't want to score.

‘He needs to have that edge and that is the way he is.

‘Ronan probably should have been happy we scored – and he was – but he sees himself scoring goals.

‘I think it’s great he’s like that and I have a lot of time for Ronan.’