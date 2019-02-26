Ronan Curtis: Words cannot describe feeling reaching Wembley in maiden Portsmouth season 

Have your say

Ronan Curtis toasted Pompey reaching Wembley and declared: Words can’t describe the feeling.

The Republic of Ireland international helped fire Kenny Jackett’s side into the Checkatrade Trophy final with a 3-0 victory at Bury.

Ronan Curtis celebrates his goal at Bury. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Curtis’ strike in the 77th minute rounded off the win, after Gareth Evans and Oli Hawkins put the Blues in control.

It’s been a superb maiden season at Fratton Park for the winger following his arrival from League of Ireland outfit Derry City last summer.

The 22-year-old has been key during the League One promotion push, won his first senior Eire cap and is now in line to make his debut at the national stadium,

And Curtis revealed he never imagined his first campaign in England would go so well.

He said: ‘It’s been amazing this first year.

‘The first season in League One has been amazing now getting to Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy will be a great honour for me.

‘I didn’t think it would be this good – I didn’t even think I would be playing this season.

‘But the gaffer has put his faith in me and I’ve supplied the goods.

‘The lads were brilliant. We dug in deep in the first half, came out all guns blazing in the second half and got the clean sheet.

‘The lads were buzzing in the dressing room, jumping around singing “Wembley, here we come!”

‘It is a great honour and we’re all buzzing – it’s going to be a good day out.

‘Some of the lads have been to Wembley before but for me as a young man – I’m only 22 – in my first season in League One it’s amazing. Words cannot describe the feeling.’

Pompey went into half-time goalless, with Bury slightly shading the opening 45 minutes.

But a rampant display after the interval put the Blues firmly in control.

Curtis’ effort in the 77th minute was arguably the best, as he created himself a yard of space inside the box before firing beyond Shakers keeper Joe Murphy.

The London-born talent added: ‘In the first half, we knew how hard it was to come here on a bobbly pitch.

‘They have a structure to the way they play and we did what we needed to do.

‘We came out in the second half and were all guns blazing.

‘For my goal, I just flicked it past the defender then banged it in the bottom corner.

‘It was the icing on the cake for me’