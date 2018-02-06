Ronan seeking regular Pompey presence

Connor Ronan is eyeing cementing a midfield spot after an intermittent Pompey introduction.

The Wolves loanee earned a recall to Kenny Jackett’s side for Saturday’s visit of Doncaster.

It represented a second League One start for the highly-regarded 19-year-old following his Fratton Park arrival in early January.

Having impressed during the first half of the 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe, Ronan spent the subsequent two matches on the Blues’ bench and was called into action on both occasions.

Yet Saturday marked his first 90 minutes completed as nine-man Pompey produced a battling display to earn a 2-2 draw with Rovers.

The talented midfielder operated in a number 10 role behind Oli Hawkins for the occasion – and he wants to remain there.

Ronan said: ‘I am trying to cement my place in the team. It’s hard at the minute, we are not getting the wins we want so there’s a lot of chopping and changing going about.

‘It’s just trying to find that team and the system where I can fit in and stay in.

‘I’m quite flexible to any position. If you asked me to play anywhere on the pitch I would, but I would like to play central.

‘Against Scunthorpe, in the first half I felt I was very good playing centrally, then we changed the formation a little bit in the second half.

‘I’d not had a lot of minutes leading into that game and, to be fair, faded out a little bit.

‘On Saturday I felt good and it was great to get 90 minutes. I felt I contributed throughout the game rather than just the first half. Hopefully I can stay in the team now and play more.

‘Compared to last week, we kept the ball a bit better and in that kind of game it helps me to get on the ball instead of it going over my head.

‘I thought I got on the ball quite well against Doncaster. I still could have it more, but considering the circumstances and how the game went I was pleased.

‘There’s definitely more to come from me, I’m just attempting to stay in the team and trying to show what I can do.’

Ronan has so far made five appearances during a loan spell scheduled to finish at the season’s end.

Having arrived with Molineux team-mate Sylvain Deslandes, the 19-year-old has been considerably more involved in the first-team action compared to the left-back.

For both, Fratton Park offers the prized chance for regular first-team football in their ongoing development.

Deslandes’ sole outing so far was in the 1-0 defeat at Rotherham, where he featured for 66 minutes.

As for Ronan, he’s revelling in the opportunity provided by Jackett.

He added: ‘I’m really enjoying it, it’s different football compared to youth football, obviously. Performances are important, but it’s about results.

‘Unfortunately we haven’t got the results we wanted, but the way we played against Doncaster is a sign the results will come soon enough if we keep performing like that.

‘I think results will come.’