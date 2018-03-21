Ronan would be great Pompey addition - but we need experience

Pompey fans have been having their say on the prospect of Connor Ronan returning next season.

The midfielder has indicated he’s open to the prospect of being at Fratton Park next term, with Kenny Jackett suggesting likewise.

Online Blues fans have now added their thoughts on the potential of the 19-year-old being around moving forward.

That’s not the only topic generating debate, after a youthful defence picked up the team’s first clean sheet in 16 games at Oldham. The back four were all aged 21, and the question now is does Kenny Jackett continue in the same vein against Oxford? Here’s what users of our Pompey Facebook page had to say.

• Let’s get Ronan permanently unless we want to stay in League One forever. Loans and out-of-contract players are for that reason. Unless the new owners don’t want success they need to start building for the future. One or two permanent players such as Ronan and Holmes-Dennis would be great assets.

Spencer Crockford

• A lot will come down to how much Wolves want. They might be cheeky and offer him to us in exchange for Clarke, if we cannot afford a fee as expected. We are still in League One. It will be loans,and out-of-contract players. I think Naismith will go - one less Cook player.

Barry Taylor

• To sign him as one for the future makes sense, as long as he intends to sign two experienced midfielders as well.

John Ellerton

• Only if have secured suitable bodyguards. The midfield has been a serious problem which needs to be addressed.

Barrie Jenkins

• Age of the defence doesn’t particularly worry apart from the keeper position. This is not an attack on Luke McGee by any means, but under the circumstance the keeper is the last line of defence and an older guy to marshall and cajole those in front of him would be helpful. I think KJ recognised that by bringing in Stephen Henderson.

Michael Stephenson

• Age doesn’t worry, it’s great to see. The only thing that concerns me are the fans getting on the young players’ backs when they have their expected bad days which is all part of their development progress - something fans need to understand.

Michael Clifton