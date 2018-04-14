Rose closing in on Pompey comeback

Have your say

Danny Rose is zeroing in on a Pompey return.

The midfielder is aiming to make a Blues comeback before the end of the season.

A return to the fray for Rose this term would represent a huge boost for Pompey as they battle to make the League One play-offs.

The 30-year-old has been out since the end of the December with a broken leg, picked up contesting a drop ball against Northampton Town.

But he’s now outside training as he continues to build his fitness.

Rose was told his season was over after picking up the injury but he is aiming for a comeback ahead of schedule.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett explained he is not pinning hopes on the key figure being in his plans this term.

But Jackett knows that’s in the popular figure’s thoughts and Rose will be dreaming of making an impact if his side make it to the play-offs.

Jackett said: ‘Danny Rose is there or thereabouts now.

‘We are not necessarily expecting him to play but he has been out on the training ground for about a week now. It’s good to see him out there.

‘Whenever he does come back – and our expectation is more next season – but whenever he does come back my expectation is he’ll make a 100-per-cent recovery.

‘He’s certainly aiming to get back sooner and if that does happen it will be a bonus.

‘That (the season being extended) would definitely help him.

‘He’ll be wanting us to get in the play-offs, play in the final and score the winner!

‘You have to have that type of enthusiasm and target to make sure you recover.’

Jackett explained Rose has been working closely with Pompey’s medical staff at the club’s Roko training base in the latest stage of his recovery out on the grass.

Psychologically, that’s a big landmark in a player’s rehabilitation from injury.

Rose has yet to join in with full training with his team-mates, although that moment appears to be nearing.

The former Manchester United trainee and Anton Walkes (hamstring) are the only senior figures currently in the treatment room.

But Jackett feels Rose will now feel like he’s near to being back in the equation.

He said: ‘Training outside is the final step on the road to recovery really and you feel like you’re a footballer again.

‘Whereas if you’re not out training with the players every morning it’s tough.

‘It’s not demotivating because it’s something you have to get over.

‘But it’s the final stage and it’s very encouraging.

‘You do feel that you are somewhere near training and competing for a place in the first team.

‘He hasn’t joined in (full training) yet. He’s with the fitness coach and doing his conditioning work.

‘We’ve lost Anton Walkes but we’re getting other people fit.

‘We want to keep the squad as fit and competitive as possible through some really key games.’