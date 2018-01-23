Rose has eyes on Pompey return this season

News chief sports writer Neil Allen caught up with midfielder Danny Rose this week to discuss the broken leg that threatens to end his season and his rehabilitation following the cruel blow.

In our four-part series, Rose opens up about his desire to be back in action by the end of the season.

A ‘miraculous’ return before the season’s end remains Danny Rose’s target.

Certainly Pompey’s midfielder retains slender hope he can still feature for Kenny Jackett’s side this term.

Doctors warned of a four-month sidelining following the breaking of the tibia in his left leg at the end of last month.

According to the midfielder, it is 90-per-cent certain his campaign has come to a premature close.

Returning earlier could happen, I am not saying it won’t Danny Rose

Nonetheless, the determined 29-year-old will not surrender the possibility he can again play a part in the club’s play-off ambitions.

Rose said: ‘I’m going to try to get myself as fit as possible, as quickly as possible, but have not set myself any targets such as saying “I’m going to get back before the end of the season”.

‘If miraculously I recover very, very quickly and became available and up to speed with one or two games left, that will be an incredible bonus.

‘But I have said to myself that if I am in and around the group around pre-season time then I will be satisfied.

‘I was told I would be out for four months, which is obviously the end of the season.

‘I think it’s 90-per-cent sure this season is over now – but I’m trying to dangle a carrot in front of myself.

‘Returning earlier could happen, I am not saying it won’t.

‘If I try to keep as positive about it as possible and then it doesn’t happen, I won’t be too down as I know I’ll be right for pre-season.

‘But I know if I can get as fit as possible in the next three-and-a-half months there’s enough left in the season.

‘There are certain mini-targets. You know there is a long, long process ahead, but tick off little boxes and targets along the way and eventually you will get there.’

Rose’s rehabilitation has this week been stepped up after using the Roko pool.

And he remains encouraged with his progress.

He added: ‘On Monday I went into the pool for the first time, doing partial weight-bearing exercises and having a swim, which was a nice change of scenery.

‘It was only minimal stuff, basically walking in the pool with no-one helping me. I was doing squats and lunges in the water to get that muscle memory back in and around the knee and ankle joints to get them firing.

‘It’s the first sign of progression in terms of rehabilitation. The initial stage of not being able to do anything is over, which is probably one of the hardest stages to get through mentally.

‘At the start you need to keep your feet up and rest, there is nothing you can do about it, but now things are progressing.

‘I wouldn’t say there’s light at the end of the tunnel, but something you can look forward to.’