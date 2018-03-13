Rose joy after securing Pompey future

Have your say

Danny Rose has spoken of his delight after securing a Pompey future.

The midfielder yesterday signed a Blues contract extension, taking him to the summer of 2019.

Danny Rose, centre, shares a joke with Gareth Evans and Conor Chaplin. Picture: Joe Pepler

Rose is currently sidelined with the broken left leg he sustained against Northampton at the end of last year.

Irrespective of that setback, talks to retain the popular player beyond this summer’s scheduled expiry have continued.

Before injury, the 30-year-old had been in outstanding form after forcing his way back into Kenny Jackett’s side.

In his absence, the Blues have subsequently collected just eight points from a possible 33.

I guess has been something at the back of my mind through the last two-and-a-half months since I sustained the injury Danny Rose

Now with his deal signed, Rose can fully focus on his injury rehabilitation.

He told The News: ‘I’m delighted it is sorted.

‘It took a little bit longer than I would have liked but I knew it was something which would be resolved eventually.

‘Now I can fully concentrate on the fitness side of things through the rehab and getting back as strong as possible.

‘The new deal was never an issue of any kind but I guess has been something at the back of my mind through the last two-and-a-half months since I sustained the injury.

‘Now that is over the line it is another little thing off my mind and I can fully concentrate on getting back.

‘I’m really settled in the area. You cannot underestimate how important that is because it can have a bearing positively or negatively on the pitch.

‘Finalising my future here means the kids don’t have to move school, among other things – and they are just as delighted as me.’

Rose has made 59 appearances and scored five goals since arriving at Fratton Park in June 2016.