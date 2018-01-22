Rose: New Pompey deal only weeks away

DANNY ROSE is ‘100 per cent’ convinced he will be tabled a new Pompey contract.

And the popular midfielder anticipates sealing his Fratton Park future within the next three weeks.

It will give me the peace of mind that I can fully concentrate on the rehabilitation process and getting back as fit and strong as possible Danny Rose

Initial talks over a fresh Blues deal opened shortly before the broken left leg which ended Rose’s season.

Yet boss Kenny Jackett swiftly assured the 29-year-old the club were still seeking to extend his stay beyond its June expiry.

Negotiations have continued since last month’s cruel injury, much to Rose’s delight.

And the former Oxford United player believes a conclusion is in sight.

He said: ‘There is 100 per cent going to be a contract offer and hopefully we can come to an agreement and everyone is going to be happy.

‘To have it finalised in the next two or three weeks is realistic.

‘I probably thought things may have been sorted by now, but there are other issues going on at the club, with other players in terms of comings and goings.

‘I guess an injured player can take a bit of a back seat, which is fine, as long as we get something sorted and both parties are happy.

‘It will be for at least a year and hopefully I can do that and then get another one. Every player wants as long a contract as possible for security, especially at my age.

‘Hopefully we can get something sorted, which will give me the peace of mind that I can fully concentrate on the rehabilitation process and getting back as fit and strong as possible.

‘From a business point of view, if a player is fit it gives them a bit more leverage and power.

‘Whereas, an injured player out for the season essentially loses that power – but hopefully it can be sorted.’