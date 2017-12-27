Rose: Pompey showing promotion form

Have your say

Danny Rose savoured Pompey’s promotion form as they returned to winning ways.

But the Blues midfielder warned his team they will need to up their quality if they are to be League One contenders this term.

The 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon was Pompey’s eighth success from their past 10 games.

That leaves them seventh in the table with goal difference separating them from the play-offs.

Rose said: ‘Eight wins from 10 games is promotion form.

‘If we can keep that going for the rest of the season we’ll be in and around it.

‘It’s similar form to the end of last season which got us to the pinnacle of the league.

‘If we can do that we’ll be in and around the play-offs.’

Rose acknowledged that while the wins are being picked up, the standard of Pompey’s displays are not sparkling.

All of their past eight wins, with the exception of the Checkatrade Trophy victory over Northampton, have been by the odd goal.

Rose said: ‘Most teams over the league are pretty even in terms of quality, with Wigan and Blackburn probably the stand-outs.

‘The games are pretty close. We get in front but don’t get the second or third to enjoy the win.

‘We’re having to grind them out and work hard to get the results.

‘But if it continues like that we’ll be happy.

‘If games are nip and tuck teams will punish you at some point.

‘That’s what happened at Shrewsbury. You can only withhold the pressure for so long.

‘We’ve been really good when we’ve gone ahead.

‘But we can’t just rely on that – we have to do enough.’