Rose: Quick business can boost Pompey promotion hopes

DANNY ROSE believes quick transfer business can make Pompey stronger next season.

The Blues midfielder has been encouraged by Kenny Jackett looking to move quickly with his recruitment.

Pompey have already made two signings this summer with Louis Dennis’ arrival following the signing of Ronan Curtis last week.

Rose feels that is a big positive when it comes to hopes of getting out of the division next season,

The 30-year-old believes having the bulk of work done when the Blues return for pre-season on June 27 can help engender a stronger team spirit.

Rose said: ‘It’s encouraging that the manager is looking to do business quickly.

‘Hopefully he can have all his signings in place for when we go away in pre-season.

‘The loan signings usually happen a bit later, but that would be positive.

‘That would allow us to go away on the trip to Ireland, bed in and get to know each other.

‘That could then allow us to create a strong team spirit.

‘That can help get that extra few per cent when you all work harder for each other. That extra one or two per cent can get you over the line.’

Rose highlighted it’s not just new signings which are going to make Pompey stronger, with this season seeing young players progress.

He added: ‘We’ll be judged on results. If we can improve on last season we’ll be in the play-offs.

‘The manager is looking to make that improvement by the type of players he’s bringing in and improving the players already here.

‘That’s particularly the case with the younger players who gained invaluable experience over this season.’

