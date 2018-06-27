Rose’s final Pompey injury hurdle

Danny Rose has the final step of his injury recovery in his sights.

The Pompey midfielder has told of the psychological barrier he still needs to overcome as he completes his return from a broken leg.

Rose will today join his team-mates as they return for the first day of pre-season training at the Blues' Roko training base.

It represents the latest landmark for the 30-year-old who's been out since the end of last year.

Rose accepts, though, it will not be until he comes through his first crunching tackle he can truly say he's back in business.

He said: 'Coming through that first tackle will be the last box to tick off.

'Then I'll think I'm good to go and it's completely behind me.

'When I first step out at Fratton Park there will be that element, even though you've been through the test of training and gone through tackles there.

'When you go though that real competitive situation in a game in the atmosphere of Fratton Park and you have to perform at a 100 per cent, when you get those first few minutes out of the way will be when I know I'm good to go.

'I got as far as possession drills (last season) but I was non contact .

'I was a floater with whoever had the ball.

'The lads weren't really allowed to tackle me. I think that was why I was the best player!

'I think Matt Clarke forgot I was non contact because he came in with a strong tackle, but looking back it was probably what I needed at that time.

'I've not really had that moment yet, though.

'I had a few competitive moments over the last week of the season.

'We've done some competitive stuff, so I'm definitely building towards that moment when I can fully compete.

'As soon as I'm training I want to be ready to train properly. I don't want to be saying I'm ready to do this and that.

'I don't want say I'm ready to do this and that - I want to be training as if I'm ready to play a game.

'If I'm in the position to do that I will get the most out of those sessions.'

Rose has maintained a busy training schedule throughout the summer to ensure he hits the ground running today.

He added: 'I've had numerous x-rays over the course of four or five months.

'The latest one indicated the bone had fully healed.

'I've had zero setbacks and that's been great so I've been able to maintain the progression across the past six months.’