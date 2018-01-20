Rotherham 1-0 Pompey: they said what?

Have your say

POMPEY lost in their League One match at Rotherham today after conceding a goal in added time.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the Blues’ defeat.

Kenny Jackett – Pompey manager

It is sickening.

A 91st-minute goal to win the game, where it’s been our goal-kick, we’ve kicked it out – a series of events then right through to a far post header from four yards out that has got the points.

You can’t say it’s a lack of luck, you make your own luck, and they’re frustrating and disappointing late goals like that.

At times we haven’t got enough experience to kill them off.

Paul Warne – Rotherham manager (via themillers.co.uk)

The most pleasing thing for me is Joe Mattock, our left-back in injury-time scoring the winner.

It shows how much the lads want to win and how fit and determined they are.

Even if it would have been a 0-0 I think the fans would have appreciated the lads’ efforts.

They tried everything they could, threw the kitchen sink. Credit to Portsmouth, they defended really well

Christian Burgess

It is disappointing, very disappointing and hard to take.

We worked hard, put our bodies on the line and defended manfully for 90 minutes.

So to concede in the manner we did makes the loss even worse for us.

I thought we were organised enough to come away with a point.

Neil Allen - The News’ chief sports reporter

Gutsy Pompey were denied a battling point at the death as Joe Mattock grabbed a last-gasp victory.

The Blues had spent the majority of the second half fending off Rotherham, with a spirited defensive display.

Christian Burgess and Matt Clarke were outstanding, but it wasn’t enough.

Just as concerning is the fact that is now three defeats in four matches following stoppage-time goals.

Jordan Cross - Pompey reporter

What a sickener.

Pompey defended heroically for 90 minutes on their first visit to the New York Stadium before being done by a stoppage-time sucker punch.

The fact it was former Pompey striker Michael Smith crossing for ex-Blues loanee Joe Mattock just makes the defeat tougher to take for the travelling Blues faithful.

Pompey played brightly and created chances in the first half but found themselves dropping deeper and deeper after the break and inviting pressure form their fellow play-off chasing rivals.

​In the end it was just too much to take and it is now three stoppage-time defeats in the last four games for Kenny Jackett’s men - threatening to undermine their hope of reaching the play-offs this season.’​