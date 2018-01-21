Rotherham 1 Pompey 0: match ratings

Have your say

Neil Allen run’s the rule over Pompey’s 1-0 defeat at Rotherham.

Here’s our chief sports writer’s match ratings...

Luke Mcgee – Looked comfortable 7

Nathan Thompson – Regurarly put his body on the line 8

Christian Burgess – Simply magnificent 9

Matt Clarke – Immense in repelling Rotherham attacks 8

Sylvain Deslanes (1) – Satisfactory debut 7

Ben Close – So bright in the first half 8

Dion Donohue – Encouraging in favoured role 7

Jamal Lowe – Had some moments 7

Kal Naismith – Tried to make things happen 7

Matty Kennedy – Didn’t see enough of him in attack 6

Brett Pitman (2) – Not going for him presently 6

Substitutes

1 Conor Ronan – Couldn’t get involved 5

2 Oli hawkins – Had little service 5