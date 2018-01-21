Rotherham 1 Pompey 0: match ratings

Neil Allen run’s the rule over Pompey’s 1-0 defeat at Rotherham.
Here’s our chief sports writer’s match ratings...
Luke Mcgee – Looked comfortable 7
Nathan Thompson – Regurarly put his body on the line 8
Christian Burgess – Simply magnificent 9
Matt Clarke – Immense in repelling Rotherham attacks 8
Sylvain Deslanes (1) – Satisfactory debut 7
Ben Close – So bright in the first half 8
Dion Donohue – Encouraging in favoured role 7
Jamal Lowe – Had some moments 7
Kal Naismith – Tried to make things happen 7
Matty Kennedy – Didn’t see enough of him in attack 6
Brett Pitman (2) – Not going for him presently 6
Substitutes
1 Conor Ronan – Couldn’t get involved 5
2 Oli hawkins – Had little service 5