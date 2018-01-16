Rotherham boss: Pompey will come to win

Rotherham boss Paul Warne expects Pompey will want nothing more than a win at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

He believes opposite number and one-time Millers boss Kenny Jackett will set his side up to continue the momentum they have been building in recent weeks. The Blues travel to South Yorkshire with seven wins from their past 11 League One outings - a run of results that saw them occupy the play-off places until Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe. Rotherham, who sit one place below Pompey in eighth, also boast an impressive recent record. They’re unbeaten in seven and could leapfrog the visitors with victory on Saturday. As a result, Warne expects an entertaining game between two sides determined to seal a place in the play-offs. ‘We have had an excellent run over Christmas and the new year, but we were obviously keen to maintain the feel-good factor around the club,’ Warne told themillers.co.uk. ‘As well as we have done in the last six weeks, Portsmouth boast an equally impressive record and I know Kenny will be keen to get a result on his return. ‘We have put ourselves in a handy position after a good point at Oldham, and with another break in the calendar coming up it’s important that we keep the momentum going and keep putting points on the board to put the sides above us under pressure. ‘Portsmouth will be thinking exactly the same, setting this one up to be an exciting game and one in which both sides will be going for the win.’ Pompey are expected to be joined by just under 2,400 travelling fans for their first visit to the New York Stadium. Warne believes that will make for a memorable atmosphere. He added: ‘Pompey always travel in big numbers and this is the first time that they have played at our stadium, so we’re expecting a big following. ‘It promises to be a great atmosphere, and on the surface it has all the ingredients to become one of those famous New York atmospheres that we have enjoyed over the years.’