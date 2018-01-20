Rotherham v Pompey: who’s the referee?

Have your say

Robert Jones will be the man in the middle for Pompey’s clash against Rotherham United.

Here’s all you need to know about him...

Who is he?

Jones became a Football League referee at the start of the 2016-17 season, after spending two campaigns in the National League.

The Merseyside-based official’s time in non-league culminated in him taking charge of the National League play-off final between Forest Green Rovers and Grimsby at Wembley in May 2016.

Jones been in the middle of six Championship games during his career but is yet to referee in the Premier League.

Has he been in charge of Pompey before?

Jones has officiated the Blues on two occasions previously.

He was in the middle for Pompey’s 4-0 League Two defeat of Grimsby Town at Fratton Park last term and didn’t dish out a single card.

Jones was then in charge of Kenny Jackett’s side’s 1-1 draw at Wigan in August.

The referee had a busy afternoon as Latics boss Paul Cook came up against the Blues for the first time since leaving Fratton Park for the DW Stadium last summer.

Jones dismissed Gareth Evans for two yellow cards in the 1-1 draw, while he also issued a straight red card to Chey Dunkley, after the Wigan defender took a swipe at Brett Pitman in the second half.

Jack Whatmough, Dion Donohue and Pitman also went into the book.

What’s his record for the season?

Jones has been in the middle of 27 matches this campaign

To date, he’s dished out 71 yellow cards and six reds, and averages 2.63 cautions per game.

Nevertheless, Jones hasn’t put his hand into his pocket as frequently as last season, as he averaged 2.98 yellow cards per game, although he only issued four red cards for the entire duration.

Who are his assistants?

Jones will be assisted by Mark Pottage and Steven Meredith. The fourth official is Andrew Miller.