Pompey fans have been, let’s say, left underwhelmed by their draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Many supporters had been dreaming of an away day at Old Trafford, the Emirates, Wembley or Stamford Bridge – and the potential windfall that would bring – following Saturday’s dramatic 1-0 win over Norwich at Carrow Road.

Instead, the Blues will host Championship outfit QPR at Fratton Park, with the game to be played the weekend of January 26-27.

The R’s sit ninth in the second tier and booked their place in the fourth round of the Cup with a 2-1 win over Championship leaders Leeds.

The game will provide League One pacesetters Pompey with another chance to test their Championship credentials.

And while there’s a degree of disappointment in the tie, readers who have posted messages on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk believe it’s a chance for Kenny Jackett’s side to progress even further in the competition.

Here’s a selection of what fans have had to say...

Spencer Calvert: Rubbish tie gutted we didn’t get Tottenham or Arsenal away.

John Ellerton: Would have preferred an away tie at Old Trafford. Go out and make £1.5million, which would be very useful for the transfer window. Then get on with achieving promotion.

Chris Cooper: Doable. One of the big teams would have been fun and almost definitely on TV, but this isn't a bad chance to progress.

Cath Absolom: Well, not as exciting as everyone hoped, but definitely doable!.

Although, that probably means David Wheeler now won't be able to play!

John Crawford: We can do it lads!

Ade King: Definitely winnable. PUP

Alex Macaulay: I thought it was written in the stars! United, Arsenal or Spurs at Fratton Park again.

Andy Clarke: It's in the bag...bring on the big guns!!

Sam Guillen: Every tie is winnable see: Old Trafford 2008