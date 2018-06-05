Russia relief for Pompey legend after stolen money is returned

Former Pompey forward Kanu has expressed relief after money stolen from his luggage when he flew into Russia for the World Cup was returned to him.

The Nigerian, who made more than 140 Blues appearances and scored the winning goal in the 2008 FA Cup final, had 11,000 dollars (£8,200) taken from his baggage.

After departing from London for Moscow, he was making his way to Kaliningrad, where the Super Eagles play their opening game of the tournament on June 16.

When he arrived, the former Pompey ace found the cash missing from his luggage.

Two baggage handlers at Sheremetevo airport in Moscow have since been detained on suspicion of theft.

Talking to Kwesé ESPN after taking part in a FIFA Legends v Russian Legends exhibition game, Kanu praised Russian authorities for their swift actions

'As soon as I got to the hotel and opened my suitcase, I knew something was wrong,' he said.

'When I opened the second bag, it was the same thing, I was in shock.

'Throughout the game, they were keeping me updated with their progress. That is how I knew they had found those responsible for it.

'I was impressed by the way they handled everything.

'It didn't even take up to one day. In some places, they might have been going round and round and nothing would come out of it.

'But these guys were very professional and I am relieved that they resolved everything so quickly.

'That should give anyone coming here confidence.

'Kaliningrad is a beautiful city and I look forward to coming back here to watch our team play against Croatia.'