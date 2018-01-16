Sadler: Pompey Ladies paid for embarrassing mistakes at Lewes

THE 5-1 defeat at Lewes was tough to watch for Jay Sadler who has called on his team to cut out ‘embarrassing mistakes’.

It was a disappointing performance in the third round of the FA Premier League Cup.

Although the Blues did get some joy through Rachel Panting’s goal early in the second half they were well beaten.

Manager Sadler felt the way his team played was far below the standard he is looking for.

He said: ‘We showed a lack of desire, hunger, passion and quality, but we came out well at the start of the second half and got hold of the ball.

‘It was a great goal and then we had another 30 minutes to get a couple more.

‘Instead we went gung-ho and then bang – we conceded and that was it.

‘There were too many mistakes all over the pitch and although there were a few positives to take, overall it was embarrassing.

‘We need to act more like a team and fight for it. We’ve also moved too far away from our ethos and are playing too direct.’

Lewes started the game on the front foot. Former Pompey player Sarah Kempson shot home the opening goal via a slight deflection off Eilidh Currie.

The hosts doubled their lead 10 minutes later.

After a nice piece of passing play by Lewes they made it 2-0 with Katie McIntyre netting.

Just a minute later, despite Pompey trying to get back into the game, Kempson fired a shot into the top corner, to give the Rookettes a 3-0 lead at the break.

The first chance of the second half came for Pompey.

Daisy McLachlan, who came on as a 25th-minute substitute for Perkins, swung an inch perfect ball into the box. Sammy Quayle connected to the cross and headed just over the bar.

Once again, Robyn Levett in the Pompey goal, had a solid game. She got out well from her goal to deny Kempson in the 53rd minute.

Minutes later Pompey had a goal. A great through ball from Katie James found Panting inside the box.

She took it away from the defender and slotted her shot into the net.

But Lewes got their fourth immediately after when Vicky Carleton launched an inch perfect strike into the top left corner.

Lively substitute Georgia Bridges caused plenty of problems for the Blues and got the fifth for Lewes in the 83rd minute.

Pompey Ladies play in the Hampshire FA Women’s Challenge Cup away to Warsash Wasps on Sunday.

Pompey: Levett, Kirby, Southgate, Currie, Bazan (Peck 85’), James (E.J May 89’), Perkins (McLachlan 25’), Sievwright, Panting, Stephens, Quayle

Att: 196

– Ollie Cook