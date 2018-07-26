Sadler’s Blues step up preparations for season ahead

Two impressive wins and another good quality new signing has seen Pompey Ladies building well for the season ahead.

On Sunday the Blues won 8-1 at AFC Bournemouth with a clinical performance.

They then won again with another goal spree on Wednesday to beat Poole Town 8-0.

The good news has continued with the signing of Jade Bradley to strengthen the ranks for the new season ahead.

She is looking forward to playing her part for the team.

‘All the girls have been very welcoming and are putting in a big shift over pre-season to be ready for the new campaign,’ said Bradley.

‘I believe this professional and positive environment will aid the progression of me, as an individual, as well as the team collectively.’

Blues boss Jay Sadler was very happy to get the victory at Poole and feels the manner of the success will give everyone in the side a very welcome boost.

They are all playing well and looking strong ahead at this stage of pre-season.

Sadler said: ‘The clean sheet is massive, it will breed a lot of confidence throughout our defence and goalkeeper.

‘Obviously to score eight goals is brilliant and I think our attacking play throughout the whole team was very good.

‘We have still got to work a bit more on the transition and the defensive elements of our game but in possession we were brilliant so really pleased.’

Sadler had called for a clean sheet after the win against Bournemouth and he got it.

He was very happy with the way the team worked hard together as a unit and some of the things they had planned in training clearly paid off.

He added: ‘The girls reacted well. We did a little bit of pattern play on our defensive transitions and where we want them be in terms of pitch geography.

‘Poole didn’t really pose too much of a threat to us but when they did we had the presence and the intelligence to stop them.

‘At the other end we had a number of goalscorers and all different types of goals.’

Rachel Panting netted four goals in the Poole match and also showed she is a strong leader.

Sadler added: ‘Rach is a superb athlete and she is a fantastic leader and character among the group.

‘She took the armband for the second half and she rallied the troops. She was fantastic.’

Pompey Ladies start their league season away from home at CK Basildon on Sunday, August 19.