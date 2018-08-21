Same again for Pompey in hunt for fourth-straight win

Have your say

Pompey are unchanged as they search for a fourth-straight league victory.

Kenny Jackett retains the same starting XI which defeated Oxford United 4-1 on Saturday.

He has also elected to keep the substitutes’ bench unaltered against Bristol Rovers, despite Nathan Thompson declared fit following injury.

That means Brett Pitman once again occupies the bench tonight after just 45 minutes of first-team football in League One this season.

In addition, there is no room for Danny Rose and Louis Dennis, despite being fit.

Meanwhile, Kyle Bennett lines-up against his former club, following his departure for the Pirates in January.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Walkes, Clarke, Whatmough, Brown, Naylor, B.Thompson, Evans, Lowe, Hawkins, Curtis.

Subs: McGee, Burgess, Pitman, Chaplin, Wheeler, Close, Haunstrup.