Stuart McCall intends to make life difficult for Pompey when Scunthorpe visit Fratton Park on Saturday.

The Blues still have an outside chance of automatic promotion following victory over Walsall on Tuesday night.

Scunthorpe United manager Stuart McCall

That kept Kenny Jackett’s side fourth in the table – six points behind second-placed Barnsley, who dropped points following their goalless draw with fellow promotion rivals Sunderland in midweek.

But Irons boss McCall has no intention of seeing Scunthorpe side fall by the wayside like Bradford did on their recent visit to PO4 – a game that saw the Bantams thumped 5-1.

The Glanford Park side still have much to play for as they sit just four points above the relegation zone.

And with McCall frustrated by his team’s display in the 2-1 defeat to the Blues back in November, he’s keen to silence the Fratton faithful.

McCall said: ‘We’re looking forward to it, like we do every game.

‘We know it will be a difficult match but we’ll make it difficult for them as well.

‘They’ve had a great start to the season and came here in November, beating us 2-1.

‘We didn’t really get going until we went two down, but we gave them a really good game in the end and were unfortunate not to take something from it.

‘They had a tricky run but they seem to have got out of it now, getting to the Checkatrade Trophy final with a thumping 3-0 win at Bury.

‘They beat Bradford comfortably in their last home game and then won at Walsall in midweek. They certainly have a lot of attacking options.

‘As a player, you enjoy playing in these kinds of stadiums and big atmospheres.

‘It will be great support at Fratton Park on Saturday and hopefully we can silence them.’