Sellstrom: Former Pompey chairman is right for Borough

Iain Sellstrom believes he has secured the long-term future of Gosport Borough after agreeing to sell the club to former Pompey chairman Iain McInnes.

It has been revealed McInnes and former Blues managing director Ray Stainton are taking over at Privett Park.

For Sellstrom, who became Borough chairman in July, the deal is the culmination of a lot of hard work to save the club.

‘When I took over my aim was to try to save the club and to secure its long-term future,’ said Sellstrom.

‘I believe this will achieve both those aims.

‘The winding-up orders have gone, some of the debts have been paid off and the transfer embargo has been lifted.

‘There were two or three people looking to buy the club – some of which I felt were inappropriate.

‘Ian McInnes and Ray Stainton have got history.

‘They are experienced, have a good knowledge of the game plus they have got some money. It ticks all the boxes.

‘This is a community-based club and I know Ian shares that vision.

‘Bringing all the things at the club, such as the academy and youth section, under one umbrella is something they will want. Everything about this deal is right.

‘Ian is now the chairman and will have his own ideas on where the club is heading.’

Financial troubles have blighted the progress of Borough during the past two seasons.

Under previous manager Alex Pike, the club enjoyed a meteoric rise from the Wessex League to National League South.

They also experienced a showpiece Wembley final with Cambridge United in the FA Trophy.

However, those glory days seem to be light years away from the club’s current plight.

Borough were over-stretched financially, which led to players walking away and relegation at the end of last season.

After a disastrous start to life back in the top tier of the Southern League, Pike was sacked and replaced by Mick Catlin.

The arrival of McInnes now casts doubt of Catlin’s future.

‘The game has changed since Mick was appointed,’ added Sellstrom.

‘When he came in we were struggling and the idea was survival.

‘I expect the new chairman’s ambitions may be slightly higher and it is for him to make a statement.

‘I would love Mick to stay because he has been a loyal servant.’

Meanwhile, the role of vice-chairman has been offered to Sellstrom.

But he is yet to make his mind up on whether to take up the role.

‘I have offered my support but at the moment I have not agreed to any position,’ said Sellstrom.