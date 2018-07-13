Seven years since Pompey broke £1m mark for a signing

Pompey this week were linked with a move for £1.5m-rated Cheltehnam striker Mo Eisa.

The Blues would certainly need to break the £1m mark to bring in the in-demand hitman.

But there doesn’t seem to be a fear over splashing out such a figure by boss Kenny Jackett.

If Pompey did so, it would be a statement of intent from owner Michael Eisner ahead of the new season.

It would also be the first time in seven years the club have gone through the £1m barrier to sign a player.

Erik Huseklepp was the last addition to arrive for a seven-figure sum, when Steve Cotterill splashed out £1.5m to bring in the Norwegian international from Bari.

Huseklepp signed on a three-year deal and went on to score six goals in 21 starts and six sub appearances.

Twelve months earlier Liam Lawrence and Dave Kitson arrived as substantial makeweights, as part of the £4m deal which took Marc Wilson to Stoke. That move was allowed, even though Pompey were under a registration embargo.

The record paid out for a Pompey player look set to be in place for the foreseeable future. That remains the £11m Harry Redknapp paid to get Peter Crouch from Liverpool back in 2008.

It was the second time the Blues had spent a record fee to bring in the 6ft 7in striker. Graham Rix did likewise when Milan Mandaric bankrolled a £1.5m move for the striker in 2001.

Crouch went on to score 19 goals in Division One that season before being sold to Aston Villa for £5m.

The first time Pompey paid £1m for a player it didn’t turn out to be money spent, however. It was Alan Ball who paid the landmark figure to bring in Rory Allen from Spurs in 1999.

Allen went to make just 10 appearances in a blue shirt in a stay at Fratton Park destroyed by injury.

The striker famously sent in a letter of resignation after failing to turn up for training - and then retired to go and watch the Ashes in Australia.

