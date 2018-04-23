Shiels: No Pompey move for Derry winger Curtis

Have your say

Derry City's manager believes Ronan Curtis won't be joining Pompey.

The Blues were linked with a move for the Republic of Ireland under-21 international over the weekend.

Curtis' agent, Patrick Conliffe, suggested Pompey are in negotiations to land the 23-year-old, who is attracting interest from a number of English club.

But his manager, Kenny Shiels, is adamant a move won't be happening as Curtis' name remains in the spotlight.

Shiels told Derrynow.com: 'The agent put it in the paper and now everyone thinks it’s happening. It’s not happening.

'I can’t see it happening. It’s the wrong club at the wrong time.

'We will not stand in any player’s way if it’s right for them, but this is not right for Ronan.

'The club think too much of the players to just let them go to the first person to come in.

'We’d be showing total disregard to the player if we let them go there.

'I can say it quite categorically – Ronan Curtis will not be going to Portsmouth.'