WANNABE writers are being called upon to pen a short story – which could bag them a £500 prize.

Portsmouth is launching its short story competition for people aged between 16 and 100. This year’s theme is ‘Portsmouth: truth, myths and legends’.

The entry deadline is 5pm, on Friday, November 2. Stories must be no more than 4,000 words. Entries can be left at Portsmouth Library or by post, along with a completed entry form and a £5 entry fee.

For more details see portsmouth.gov.uk and search short story competition.

Free two-hour writing workshops are taking place on Friday, August 3 from 2-4pm at Carnegie Library and Wednesday, August 8 from 7-9pm at North End Library.

To book, call 023 9268 8064.