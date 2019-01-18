Should have been given a chance...never be forgotten… how Portsmouth fans reacted to Rose’s departure 

Have your say

Danny Rose completed his Pompey exit yesterday.

After falling down the midfield pecking order at Fratton Park, the 30-year-old departed by mutual consent to join Swindon.

But despite his lack of game time during the Blues’ League One title charge, Rose remained a firm fans’ favourite.

After moving to the south coast in the summer of 2016, he played a key role helping Paul Cook’s side win the League Two title.

The ex-Oxford man also batted back into Kenny Jackett’s line-up last term having been out of favour.

And just as he was producing his best form, Rose’s campaign was cruelly ended when he suffered a devastating leg break against Northampton.

Members of the Fratton faithful have hailed the former Manchester United trainee for his impact during his two-and-a-half years at the club.

And they’ve given their verdict on whether Pompey were right to allow him to leave.

Here’s what they’ve been saying across social media...

Twitter

@Danny_Rose7 should be thanked for his hard work for Portsmouth, both on and off the pitch, the ultimate clubman.

A large part of me wishes we could still accommodate him in the team. I am very sad to see him go and hopes he has an enjoyable and successful time with Swindon

@spenno13

Really should have given him a chance after he recovered from his leg break, was a massive player when he played last season.

Hopefully means we can sign someone though

@tomnm2001

Has to always be remembered as a key part of the first step of our journey back. Never be forgotten our Danny

@jamesob94

Won’t forget that beauty he scored against Plymouth

@LewisRelf_

Absolutely gutted

@c_p_mcgreal

Credit to the club Danny. You’ll always be warmly welcomed back at Pompey

@Bar_Carousel

Facebook

Gutted to see you go, thank you for being a perfect roll model for our youngsters. Danny Rose good luck

Amy Barrett

Class player before the injury, and wasn’t given a chance after that. A sad day for Pompey, best of luck Danny!

Stephen Waddilove

Somebody please shut the door hopefully it'll stop players from leaving

Ian Hiscock

Great lad will be missed, shame he had his injuries otherwise I think he might still be with us

Kevin Abbott

Shame about the injury but imo I didn’t see him as championship player but who knows best of luck

Jose Alonso Torres

Instagram

Class player, can't believe he didn't really get a chance in the first team but oh well. Best of luck to him, but frankly we now have better so it's not a massive loss

@ollygrand__

The only thing that he ever did wrong for us was get hacked from a drop ball...

@tolleyjet1973

No way, Pompey Xavi has gone

@_jukesy__

Absolutely class act on and off the pitch for @officialpompey gutted you couldn’t get in the team this season, I am sure you would have bossed the midfield!! Good luck with your new club @officialstfc #PUP

@gilobabb

You’re a lovely cultured player Danny. Always thought you’d be better suited to a higher level. Or a European league.

@dannyt1981