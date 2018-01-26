Shrews blow ahead of Pompey trip

Have your say

Shrewsbury have been dealt a significant blow ahead of their trip to Pompey tomorrow.

Paul Hurst’s side will be without goalkeeper Dean Henderson, as he starts a three-match suspension.

The Manchester United loanee has been hit by an FA ban following an incident in the Shrews’ 3-1 defeat at Blackburn earlier this month.

Items were thrown at Henderson after Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew netted a 70th-minute penalty at Ewood Park.

It is alleged the England under-20 international reacted by chucking some of the items back into the stands.

As a consequence, the FA suspended him for three games yesterday.

Shrewsbury will consider an appeal once they have received the FA’s written reasons on Monday, but Henderson is definitely unavailable for his side’s visit to Fratton Park.

The 20-year-old has impressed for the New Meadow outfit this season having kept 13 clean sheets and has recently been linked with Chelsea, Arsenal and Roma.

As a result, the Shrews’ substitute goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, whose made just two League One appearances this term, will be in between the posts against the Blues.