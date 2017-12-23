Shrews defeat highlighted where Pompey must strengthen

Have your say

Pompey suffered their second defeat in nine matches when they lost 2-0 to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

The New Meadow clash was always going to be a test of the Blues’ play-off credentials – and they came up short against their second-placed hosts.

While some fans are happy to write it off as a bad day, others believe the defeat has underlined where boss Kenny Jackett needs to strengthen in the January transfer window.

Supporters have had their say on portsmouth.co.uk and via our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News.

Nelson Ward said: ‘Despite all the goalscorers in the side we find difficulty in scoring. Even against poor sides we struggle.

Bury got beat 3-0 on Saturday and yet we struggled to beat them 1-0.’

Ron Johnson and Michael Stephenson agreed the Blues do not possess enough threat in the final third.

Johnson said: ‘We need another couple of strikers. Pitman has been out of form since his knee operation and Chaplin is only a bit part striker.’

And Stephenson added: ‘Well, in some respects the defeat to Shrewsbury is a wake-up call.

‘We still need some punch up front – no disrespect to Brett Pitman – and Wigan’s win shows that.

‘Hopefully, Kenny Jackett knows what he wants come next month.’

Ian Piper recognises the need for more striking options but also believes the midfield is of concern.

He said: ‘The defeat to Shrewsbury will influence our January transfer targets. Midfield and up front to be strengthened.

And Gerry Spraggs agreed as Pompey eye a spot in the play-off places at the end of the season.

‘Let’s be honest – a quality creative midfielder and cutting-edge attacker are needed to make progress into top six,’ he said.

AFC Wimbledon arrive at Fratton Park on Boxing Day, with a bumper crowd expected.

Tom Haustead reckons Pompey’s true credentials will be tested at 3pm on Tuesday when they are challenged with bouncing back from the Shrews defeat.

He said: ‘It was never going to last forever, the important thing now is how we respond.

‘We need to get back on the bike straight away and try to put another run together.

‘If we can do that it would be another tick in the potential play-off material box.

‘We are already very tight defensively – except on Saturday – and can nick results in close games.

‘If we can add being able to shake off a loss and getting straight back on it then we could still yet have something so celebrate come May!’