Shrewsbury 2 Pompey 0: They said what

Pompey were beaten 2-0 by Shrewsbury in League One on Saturday.

Shaun Whalley and Stefan Payne scored the goals for the Shrews after defensive mistakes from the Blues.

Here is the reaction after the match...

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett -They looked more like scoring, more constructive, it was hard for us to break them down.

The second goal typified the intensity of their closing down where they have caught Clarke on the ball, broke and got the goal that really put them in control. We have been strong defensively, to concede two goals is disappointing but overall we didn’t do enough going forward, that’s the biggest thing

Pompey player Nathan Thompson - Shrewsbury worked their socks off for the full 90 minutes. Even at 80 minutes they were still pressing and that’s what the goal has come from. We have seen how hard you have to work in order to be up at the top of this division and if we are going to look to step up to the Championship.

The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen - Pompey generously helped Shrewsbury’s promotion push by gifting them two goals at the New Meadow.

Errors by Luke McGee and Matt Clarke heralded a 2-0 defeat for Kenny Jackett’s side, who themselves never quite got going. In a game of few goal-scoring opportunities, those moments proved against by a defence which previously hadn’t conceded in four matches.

Shrewsbury were impressive, however, and appeared a better side than Jackett’s men, who now drop to eighth in League One.

Shrewsbury manager Paul Hurst - I thought overall we dominated for large parts. We might not have created loads of chances but I still thought we were the best realistically.

Pompey forward Conor Chaplin - Not our best day, but thank you for the great support at this time of year! Go again Boxing Day