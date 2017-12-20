Shrewsbury v Pompey: Away-Day Guide

Have your say

Here’s our Pompey away travel guide for Shrewsbury, brought to you by Pam Wilkins and Johnny Moore, in the memory of Ken Malley.

• Ground: NEW MEADOW; Opened: 2007; Capacity: 9,875; Record attendance: 10,210

Pompey supporters will be travelling to Shrewsbury Town’s New Meadow next Saturday.

The ground, on Oteley Road, Shrewsbury, SY2 6ST, is also known as the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium for sponsorship purposes.

The Shrews’ home has a capacity of 9,875 and is located on the outskirts of the town.

Blues fans will be in the Pro-Vision CCTC Stand at one end of the ground.

Shrewsbury have recently announced they are to apply for permission to install a safe-standing area at the back of the Salop Leisure Stand.

• Getting there: From M6 junction 10A, take the M54 towards Telford/Shrewsbury.

At the end of the M54 continue on to the A5.

After about seven miles, bear left at the roundabout, which is at the junction with the A49, to keep following the A5.

At the next roundabout, take the third exit on to the B4380 (Thieves Lane).

Continue along Thieves Lane, over two roundabouts and into Oteley Road.

The stadium is further down Oteley Road on the left.

• Parking: The large car park at the stadium is reserved for permit holders only. Parking is prohibited in the nearby Retail Park and nearby streets, so to find some street parking you will need to drive further away.

Check for any parking restrictions before you park. Parking on the grass verges near the stadium could lead to a fine, with enforcement officers patrolling on match days.

Meole Brace Bowling Club, off Upper Road, SY3 9JF has a car park, for which there will be a charge.

At the top of Oteley Road, near Meole Brace roundabout, there are a number of private car parks.

If you are thinking of heading into Shrewsbury to eat and drink before the game, around 15 minutes’ walk from the ground and signposted from the A5 is the Meole Brace Park & Ride, where you can park and catch a bus into town and back.

Please note this car park is for those using the park and ride only – and not for general match day parking.

• By train: At the time of writing, Saturday, December 23 is not looking to be a good day for train travel.

If you are thinking of travelling via Birmingham, there is industrial action on Cross Country trains affecting that route.

Engineering works are affecting GWR trains through Southampton Central, with some being diverted.

The best way looks to be to catch the Portsmouth to Cardiff train and change at Newport (South Wales) for Shrewsbury.

The journey will take you about five hours but it is possible to get back to Portsmouth after the match.

There is a train leaving Shrewsbury for Newport at 5.46pm.

Train times and details of delays and engineering works can be checked at ojp.nationalrail.co.uk. It is just over two miles from Shrewsbury station to the ground, so best to either take a taxi, or you could catch the Meole Brace Park & Ride service bus from the station to the retail park near the ground.

Services on Saturday afternoons run every 10 minutes.

There is a Football Special bus service that runs from the Town Centre Bus Station to the ground.

To return it departs just after the final whistle back to town from behind the South Stand.

In addition, bus service numbers 8, 16 , 23, 25 and 544/546 all stop near the ground.

• Food and drink: Within walking distance of the ground is the Wild Pig, formally known as the Brooklands Hotel, Mill Road, Shrewsbury, SY3 9JT.

The Wild Pig welcomes away supporters and has a small car park, for which there is a charge.

It has match-day catering, including burgers and pizzas, and a big screen.

Near the pub and the BP garage is the Flippin Fish & Chip Shop, 123 Hereford Road, SY3 7QZ.

The retail park near the stadium has food outlets.

In town there are plenty of places to eat and drink, including two Wetherspoons, The Shrewsbury, Bridge Place, SY1 1PU, which also offers accommodation, and the Montgomery Tower, Lower Claremont Bank, SY1 1RT.

In the ground you will find a selection of Wright’s pies, sausage rolls and hot dogs, plus hot drinks.

Alcohol is usually on sale in the ground and there are large screens on the concourses showing Sky Sports.

For up to date, on the day, travel information follow @PompeyfcCop on Twitter.