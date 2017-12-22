Shrewsbury v Pompey: who’s the referee?

Have your say

Darren Handley will be the man in the middle for Pompey’s trip to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Here’s all you need to know about him...

Who is he?

Handley has been a Football League referee since the 2013-14 season after he took charge of York’s stalemate with Cheltenham in League Two on February 8, 2014.

The Lancashire-based official has yet to referee a Premier League game, although he has been in the middle for six Championship matches.

Has he taken charge of Pompey recently?

Handley hasn’t refereed the Blues this season.

The last time he took charge of Pompey game was last term’s trip to Plymouth Argyle.

The clash at Home Park ended a 2-2 draw, with Kyle Bennett and Danny Rose on target for Paul Cook’s troops.

Handley handed out five bookings – all of which came in the first half. Conor Chaplin and Gareth Evans were cautioned for the Blues.

What’s his record this season?

Handley has officiated 22 games this campaign and has issued 57 yellow cards and three reds.

He last took charge of Plymouth’s 2-1 victory against Gillingham on December 9 and dished out three bookings.

Who are his assistants?

Handley’s assistants will be Joe Clark and Mark Cunliffe.

Gary Hilton is the fourth official at New Meadow.