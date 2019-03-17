Pompey were forced to be patient but eventually saw off a resilient Scunthorpe to record successive League One victories.

Strikes from Omar Bogle and Jamal Lowe in the final 20 minutes wrapped up a 2-0 triumph for Kenny Jackett’s men on Saturday.

Jamal Lowe celebrates his goal with Gareth Evans

Fourth-placed Pompey moved within four points of Barnsley, who occupy the final automatic promotion berth.

Supporters took to Twitter to air their feelings after the success.

Here’s what some of them had to say...

@NicolaUpfield

We didn’t set the world alight but we commanded possession, played the ball on the ground (sensible in today’s conditions) and looked in control throughout. Solid performance which hopefully we’ll carry through to Shrewsbury next weekend. #pompey #pup

@wayneharrispfc

Patience, persistence, passion, perseverance. #Pompey heart and hard work shone through and reaped the rewards in the end after a negative and unintentional Scunthorpe frustrated the hosts for over 70 minutes at a gusty and awkward Fratton Park. Well done lads.

@Axl_Rose1971

Enjoyed that today at #Pompey despite the awful windy conditions for playing and watching. 2 great finishes! Playing ourselves back in to form after our winter hibernation.

@MissHeatherWild

My thoughts on the game...seen quite a lot of tweets saying it was boring and not one of our best.

I disagree. We looked confident with ball, didn’t hoof it and didn’t let Scunthorpe have a chance. We scored 2, won and I think most importantly didn’t concede.

@w_chitty

Shout out to the Scunthorpe keeper for mustering his sides best effort on goal. Struggling to remember a side who carried less attacking threat

@FrattonFaithful

This is why I love and hate football. A week ago we had no chance of getting automatic promotion. And now, it's on! #Pompey

@LukeEllisPUP

Amazing that as soon as we were written off by everyone (probably including our own fans) the lads are playing with nothing to fear, everything to gain and now won 4 of last 5. Has a similar feel to our League 2 ending and I can’t wait! Play up #Pompey

@jimbopowers91

Remember when Wigan fans were laughing at us for signing Bogle. Odd lot #Pompey